C. Visayas to hold classes via blended learning on Friday

Basic education learners are told to attend classes this Friday, via a blended learning module, a regional educational official said on Thursday. Salustiano Jimenez, Department of Education (DepEd)-Central Visayas regional director, said classes shall resume on Friday following a long break for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and Undas 2023. 'They have classes but on different platforms. So we don't have face-to-face classes tomorrow (Friday), but only modular,' Jimenez said, adding that some pupils are still in their home province to celebrate All Souls and All Saints Day. He noted, however, that some schools, especially those in rural areas might experience difficulties in holding classes through the online platform, thus he gave teachers leeway on which modular-printed classes they may take to deliver their lessons to the learners. He said DepEd-7 will not penalize teachers who will call students to attend face-to-face classes, depending on circumstances in their areas. DepEd issued a memorandum on Oct. 27 clarifying class arrangements for Oct. 31 and Nov. 3, which said that 'no physical attendance required and public school teaching personnel are not obligated to attend school physically on these dates." The memo also emphasized blended learning where school heads are allowed to use remote monitoring systems.

Source: Philippines News Agency