NU’s historic winning streak ends

La Salle put an end to National University’s (NU) historic winning streak in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament after escaping with a 61-57 overtime win on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion in Manila.

In probably a shocker to the hoop community, the Lady Archers regained their poise in the extension period after the Lady Bulldogs somehow turned things around in the second half to force overtime.

Fina Tchuido made 14 points, 19 rebounds, and two steals to lead La Salle, which beat NU in head-to-head action for the first time since beating them in Game 3 of the 2013 finals.

Charmine Torres added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals as the Lady Archers assured themselves of at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Mikka Cacho tallied 12 markers, 15 boards, three dimes, and one swipe for the Lady Bulldogs, who saw their 108-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the same team that gave them their last defeat prior to the streak.

In the first game, University of Santo Tomas kept its hope of taking the Top 2 incentive alive after drubbing University of the Philippines, 85-52.

Eka Soriano led the Golden Tigresses with 24 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals, while Tacky Tacatac added 13 points on four triples.

UST (10-3) is currently a game behind La Salle (11-2), for second place in the team standings with one game left in their respective schedules.

Kaye Pesquera put up 12 markers for the Lady Maroons, who are now in danger of missing the Final Four after dropping to 5-8.

The development assures Ateneo of at least a playoff for the last Final 4 berth, but the team could seal the last semifinal seat outright with a win against University of the East later Wednesday

