PAOCC Aims to Eliminate All POGOs by 2025

Quezon City: The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has announced its goal to eradicate all illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) by the end of 2025. The initiative follows a total ban on POGOs implemented by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in January.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAOCC Executive Director, Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, shared during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City that more than a hundred small-scale POGOs are still operating in the country. Cruz emphasized that the commission is committed to declaring a ‘zero POGO’ status in the Philippines, once these operators are entirely stamped out.

Cruz revealed that many of these operators have shifted from large hubs to smaller operations conducted in apartments, condominiums, and even hotel rooms. Despite intensified efforts to curb these activities, the lucrative nature of POGO operations continues to entice illegal operators.

In a recent operation, PAOCC rescued 34 Indonesians from an alleged POGO hub in Pasay, leading to the arrest of a Chinese woman, Liu Meng, along with two unidentified Chinese nationals and a Malaysian. The Indonesians reported being coerced into fraudulent activities and faced threats when they refused to relocate to Cambodia.

The commission plans to alert Cambodian authorities about the potential relocation of these operations, as Cambodia is perceived to have more lenient regulations regarding such activities.

In a separate incident, a Chinese national, Wang Ye Fu, was rescued after being kidnapped. Cruz noted that the kidnappers had subjected Wang to torture, and videos on their mobile phones depicted similar abuse against other foreigners. The PAOCC is urging families with missing relatives, potentially involved with illegal POGOs, to come forward and assist in identifying the victims in these videos.

The PAOCC continues to battle the daring and cruel tactics of these operators, who now rely solely on their own enforcers, rather than involving Filipino nationals in their illegal activities.