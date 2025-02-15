Comelec Releases List of Approved Online Campaign Platforms for 2025 Elections

Manila: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Saturday the initial list of approved online campaign platforms for 29 senatorial candidates and 85 party-list organizations participating in the May 2025 midterm elections.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec announced through a social media post that platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram have been approved for those candidates and party-list groups that have fully complied with the registration requirements. The announcement was made under Comelec Minute Resolution No. 25-0167 dated February 7, 2025, confirming the Commission En Banc’s approval.

The list of senatorial candidates includes notable figures such as Adonis Ronaldo Mangampo, Jocelyn Santos Andamo, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino, and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., among others. These candidates, along with others like Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Maria Imelda ‘Imee’ Romualdez Marcos, have been approved to use specified online platforms for their campaigns.

Additionally, the poll body has provided a list of approved online platforms for 85 party-list organizations. Some of these organizations include 4Ps, Kabataan, United Senior Citizens, and Ako Padayon. Both candidates and party-list groups can access the complete list of their respective online campaign platforms on the Comelec website.

The campaign period for national positions officially began on February 11 and is scheduled to run until May 10, providing a window for candidates to engage with voters through the approved digital channels.