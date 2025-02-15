Raheem Leads UP Past UE in UAAP Men’s Volleyball Opener

Pasay City: University of the Philippines (UP) relied on Nigerian Olayemi Raheem to prevail over University of the East, 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 18-16, at the opening of the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

According to Philippines News Agency, Raheem ignited a crucial 9-3 rally in the deciding fifth set, lifting the Fighting Maroons to victory. Raheem said, “For me, it’s kind of like a new experience, having a lot of people, drums and everything, but I focused on our preparations for the game. The mindset of having to win before going into the game, I was only focused on that and winning. I knew my teammates needed me and I did my role.” The 20-year-old wing spiker led UP with 25 points, 24 from attacks.

Daniel Nicolas contributed 14 points, while Angelo Lagando and Louise Tommy Castrodes added seven points each. Castrodes also recorded 13 excellent receptions and seven digs, while Clarence Santiago tallied 15 excellent sets. Milven Francisco Jr. and Brandy Clemente each scored five points.

UP coach Carlo Cabatingan, who replaced Vip Isada, praised his team, noting that half of them are ‘new to this type of environment.’ Cabatingan stated, “We kind of expected that this will happen, that the performance will not go as it planned, but the fact that they managed through the emotions, challenges, and issues, that was one of our best games so far as a team.”

Roy Gabriel Piojo scored 22 points for the Warriors, who took a 7-3 lead in the fifth set. John Steve Aligayon contributed 17 points, followed by Xjhann Viandre with 12 points, Joshua Pozas with nine points, and Ariel Defeo with eight points.

UP next faces Far Eastern University, while UE takes on the University of Santo Tomas on Feb. 22.