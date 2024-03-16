Pangandaman chairs interactive dialogue on CSW’s review theme

MANILA: Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman chaired on Saturday (Manila time) the meeting on the interactive dialogue on the review theme during the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68). Pangandaman, as chair of the interactive dialogue, facilitated the discussion and oversaw the interaction among delegations to make sure all pertinent perspectives were taken into account, the DBM said in a statement. 'The interactive dialogue on the review theme gives an opportunity to members of the commission to voluntarily share their experiences, best practices, and challenges in the implementation of the agreed conclusions of the 63rd CSW session under the priority theme 'Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls,'' the department said. The DBM said Jordan, Mali, Mexico, and Colombia presented their insights during the interactive dialogue, while Egypt, Morocco, Came roon, Canada, Qatar, Chile, and Ecuador made inquiries and comments. It noted that the Agreed Conclusions that were reviewed this year emphasized action in five key policy areas. These are the strengthening of normative, legal, and policy frameworks; improving women's and girls' access to social protection; enhancing women's and girls' access to public services; making infrastructure sustainable for women and girls; and mobilizing resources, strengthening women's participation, and improving evidence. Earlier this week, Pangandaman delivered the Philippines' statement at both the general discussion and the first ministerial round table of CSW68. Pangandaman, as head of the Philippine delegation to CSW68, also led the engagement in the session's activities, which included bilateral meetings with the Czech Republic, Singapore, France, and Australia. CSW68, chaired by the Philippines through its Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Antonio Lagdameo, will conclude on March 22 with the priority theme, 'Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls by Addressing Poverty and Strengthening Institutions and Financing with a Gender Perspective.' Serving as the principal intergovernmental body under the UN, the CSW is dedicated to women empowerment and gender equality. The commission annually holds a 10-day global summit, usually in March, for UN member states, civil society and gender experts to deliberate on the developments, and concerns, as well as set policies and global standards on equal opportunities for all genders and the rights of women. Toward the end of the yearly CSW session, participants deliberate on the progress of implementing the 'Agreed Conclusions,' the outcome document of the session. Source: Philippines News Agency