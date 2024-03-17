PH to repatriate 63 Filipinos in Haiti amid civil unrest

MANILA: At least 63 Filipinos will be repatriated as civil unrest grips Haiti, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Sunday. DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) approved the recommendation on the declaration of Alert Level 3, which signals the voluntary repatriation. Haiti is experiencing a breakdown in law and order as lootings and violence are being carried out by gang leaders to pressure Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry into stepping down. Cadac said they are now looking for options on how to execute the repatriation since no flights are coming out of Haiti. At the same time, land travel to the capital Port-au-Prince is also discouraged due to the ongoing violence. He said 'chartering a flight seems to be the most viable option at this time.' 'As of date, there is no report of any Filipino affected or injured by the ongoing security crisis,' Cacdac said. Currently, there are 115 Filipinos in Haiti. Source: Philippines News Agency