MANILA: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of dangerous heat index levels in 30 areas across the country on Saturday. Based on the weather bureau's forecast, the following areas may have a heat index ranging from 42°C to 47°C: NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 42°C Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 42°C Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 45°C Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 47°C MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 43°C Bacnotan, La Union - 44°C Aparri, Cagayan - 46°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 43°C ISU Echague, Isabela - 42°C Iba, Zambales - 44°C Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C Cubi Pt. Subic Bay Olongapo City - 42°C Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas - 42°C Infanta, Quezon - 42°C San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 44°C Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C Cuyo, Palawan - 42°C Virac (Synop), Catanduanes - 44°C Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 44°C Roxas City Capiz - 42°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 43°C La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occid ental - 42°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 43°C Borongan, Eastern Samar - 42°C Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur - 42°C Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 42°C Butuan City, Agusan del Norte - 43°C PAGASA said heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. The weather bureau advised the public to limit the time spent outdoors, especially at noon, and drink plenty of water. People going outdoors are reminded to use umbrellas, or wear hats and sleeved clothing. PAGASA said the Davao Region and Sarangani will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The whole archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Source: Philippines News Agency