PERLIS REGENT CALLS ON ALL PARTIES TO PLAY ROLE IN ACHIEVING QUALITY EDUCATION TRANSFORMATION

KANGAR, The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today urged all parties to play a role in achieving quality education transformation and providing meaningful and high-impact education to the nation's future generations. "Teachers also need to respond to this challenge by equipping themselves with various knowledge and skills to enhance pedagogical competence and teaching and learning management (PdP) that is effective and meaningful to students so that they can compete with their peers regionally," he said in a statement. Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra graced the naming ceremony of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Syed Hussein (formerly SMK Arau). Also present were the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. His Royal Highness also called on the Ministry of Education, the Perlis Education Department, and the schools to move together, comprehensively and harmoniously, to strengthen support for teachers through effective competency enhancement programmes based on their experiences and needs. "...and to take all initiatives to consolidate efforts to narrow the literacy gap among students to ensure that no student is left behind in the world of education," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency