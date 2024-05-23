LZS RECORDS OVER RM1 BLN IN ZAKAT COLLECTION, DISTRIBUTION FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS

SHAH ALAM, Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) has continued its excellent performance by recording zakat collection and distribution exceeding RM1 billion in 2023, significantly improving the lives of over 350,000 zakat recipients in the state. Its chairman, Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail, said that for the year ending Dec 31, 2023, LZS distributed RM1.15 billion or a 9.7 per cent increase compared to RM1.05 billion in the previous year. He said that 70,600 families under the asnaf categories of poor and needy and muallaf individuals were the largest group of beneficiaries. 'The amount distributed is from the RM1.12 billion zakat collections during the same period, an increase of 4.8 per cent compared to RM1.07 billion recorded in 2022. 'The continuous increase in zakat distribution in 2023 was also supported by 60,776 new zakat payers, bringing the total number of zakat payers to 398,184,' he told a press conference here today. At the event, Syed Anwar also launched the LZS Sustainability Report 2023, the fir st of its kind issued by a zakat institution, which serves as a guide for LZS in improving the well-being of asnaf, upholding trust and integrity, nurturing talent and protecting the environment. Elaborating, he said LZS has distributed over RM11 billion since its establishment in 1994. In 2023 alone, the money distributed has helped more than 3,600 asnaf families out of poverty, a 95 per cent increase from the previous year. He further said that the significant increase in zakat collection was aided by the provision of various payment channels, including digital methods, with the income tithe being the highest collected at RM663 million, while the main collection channel was salary deductions amounting to RM372 million. In facing current challenges, Syed Anwar said LZS has also improved operational efficiency, which saw nearly 100 per cent of zakat recipients in Selangor receiving assistance through cashless payment methods. He stressed that although LZS recorded strong performance in 2023, it is aware o f the increasing needs of the asnaf community, and with the rising urban poverty rate, the institution projects the asnaf population to reach 157,000 families by 2030. 'With the projected increase in the number of asnaf, the demand for funds to meet their needs will also increase significantly. Therefore, LZS is committed to consistently provide high-quality services to manage zakat collection and distribution to assist the asnaf community,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency