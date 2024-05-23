MPI READY TO PROVIDE TRAINING TO CORPORATIONS TO ENHANCE MEDIA RELATIONS

PETALING JAYA, The Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) is prepared to provide training to corporate entities to enhance cooperation and engagement with the media. Its president, Datuk Yong Soo Heong said that there is a demand from corporate entities that wish to understand the media's requirements in news reporting to achieve widespread coverage and inform the public effectively. "It's not only journalists who need to understand all aspects of the industry, the corporate sector also needs to provide more detailed exposure to the media so that journalists can write more clearly and readers or viewers get a comprehensive picture," he told reporters after an MPI town hall session with corporate representatives here today. This inaugural session was held in conjunction with the Malaysian Journalists Contributors Appreciation Event 2024, which was attended by 140 representatives from 33 corporate organisations. Yong, who is also a former Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian National News A gency (Bernama), said that corporate companies need to craft effective content to penetrate media space and capture public attention. "Previously, there were corporate entities that invited MPI to conduct courses but we felt that we needed to do it on a larger scale," he said, adding that the media and corporate sectors mutually depend on each other. Yong added that MPI also welcomes support from corporate entities to organise other courses related to the media industry. For example, he noted that MPI received a contribution from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to conduct an artificial intelligence (AI) course starting this September. Also present at the event were MPI Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mustapa Omar, deputy president Farrah Naz Karim and vice president Brian Martin. Source: BERNAMA News Agency