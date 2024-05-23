NPA remnant killed, weapons recovered in northern Negros clash

BACOLOD CITY: A remnant of the dismantled Northern Negros Front of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with joint government troops in Barangay Cambayobo, Calatrava, Negros Occidental Wednesday afternoon. The Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), in a report on Thursday, identified the fatality as Jeje Redobles, whose body the government troops recovered from the encounter site. Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, lauded the troops of the 79 Infantry Battalion and their counterparts from the Philippine National Police 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force for the successful joint enhanced military and police operations. 'This unity is evident in the series of encounters where information from local residents plays a crucial role in our combat operations, especially in locating and hitting the remnants of the communist-terrorist group with precision,' he added. Sison renewed his call for the remaining NPA rebels in Negros to return to the fold of the law. 'Surrende r now while you still have time. Negros is no longer a safe refuge for you,' he added. Redobles died during a 10-minute firefight between government troops and seven NPA remnants in Sitio Manaysay just before 4 p.m., the 3ID report said. During the clearing operation, the soldiers and police officers recovered weapons, including an M16 rifle, hand grenade, and magazines containing ammunition, along with subversive documents, medicines, food items, and personal belongings. The encounter in Calatrava came a day after troops of the 62nd Infantry Battalion (62IB) clashed with remnants of the dismantled Central Negros 1 guerrilla front in Sitio Inangaw, Barangay Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla. NPA rebel Richard 'Rocky' De la Peña, 50, died during the gunbattle Tuesday morning, the 62IB reported. Source: Philippines News Agency