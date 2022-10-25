P5.5-M swine farm project benefits DavOcc farmers coop

A farmer’s association in Davao Occidental has received PHP5.5 million worth of assistance from the Department of Agriculture in the Davao Region (DA-11) to boost their swine production initiatives.

In a statement Monday, DA-11 identified the Malita Rural Workers Agrarian Beneficiaries Multipurpose Cooperative (MARWABEMPCO) in Malita, Davao Occidental, as the beneficiary of the assistance.

DA-11 said the cooperative received its check on Oct. 21 for the implementation of community-based swine production under the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) Program.

Composed of 74 members, MARWABEMPCO is also a recipient of 129.5 hectares of agricultural land from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) – Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

Under the project, PHP4.475 million is allocated for the biosecure housing facility for swine, while PHP525,000 is for 75 swine heads and PHP500,000 for feeds and biologics, Dr. Marila Corpuz, DA-11 technical director for operation, said.

She also thanked the local government unit for their strong partnership with DA as well as DAR for their assistance in the implementation of the program.

“INSPIRE is just one of the programs of DA which seeks to help the hog raisers who were affected by African swine fever,” Corpuz said.

The program is a joint effort of the government together with different stakeholders and institutions to help livestock growers recover from the adverse effects of the hog disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency