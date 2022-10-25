DILG chief warns vs. impostors’ solicitation

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday warned local government officials, businessmen, and the public against people posing as Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and is soliciting money and/or goods.

“We have received such reports from a provincial governor, a vice-governor, and a Department Secretary that they received various calls from poseurs claiming to be the DILG Chief and asking for financial support. This is not (legitimate),” Abalos said in a statement.

Abalos said he has instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the incident and pin down the culprits behind the modus victimizing local officials.

“Let me put it on record that I will not, in my personal or official capacity, give financial or material support nor will I ask anyone to solicit money on my behalf for any illegal purpose especially that of in contravention to the ideals and mission of the DILG which is mandated to ensure peace and order and public safety,” he said.

He also urged the local government leagues to advise their members on the modus and to report any similar incident to the PNP to help in the investigation.

Source: Philippines News Agency