P34.6-M ‘shabu’ seized from female drug suspect

CEBU CITY: A 27-year-old woman suspected of being an illegal drug trader was arrested when police operatives seized from her 5 kg. of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP34.6 million, during a sting operation in Lapu-Lapu City Wednesday night. Major Dindo Alaraz, head of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said the suspect, who is a resident of Villagonzalo II, Barangay Tejero here, has been identified as a high-value individual in the region's drug watch list. The suspect was arrested after she handed a plastic pack containing shabu to the poseur buyer in Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City. She also yielded 20 smaller plastic packs and three medium-sized vacuum-sealed plastic packs of shabu. The suspect is now detained at the Lapu-Lapu City police station and is facing drug charges. Source: Philippines News agency