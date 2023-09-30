P10-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in anti-drug ops in Iloilo town

An anti-drug operation of the Estancia Municipal Police Station in Iloilo province on Friday led to the arrest of two male suspects with 38 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP10.88 million. The police arrested an alias 'Rene,' 43, resident of Novaliches, Quezon City; and his 22-year-old accomplice who resides in Barangay Gogo, according to a belated report of Estancia Police chief, Lt. Renzo Martinez, on Saturday. Martinez said the operation in Barangay Tacbuyan at about 6:10 a.m. preempted the supposed delivery of the supply, weighing 1.6 kg., to a buyer from Iloilo City at 8 a.m. 'Alias Rene is originally from Barangay Pa-on but in 2002, he transferred to Novaliches. We have long been monitoring him. We received information that he arrived on Friday bringing illegal items from Manila,' he said. The high-value target boarded a bus from Manila, which travels via roll-on/roll-off, to Panay Island. Alias Rene has long been on the drug watch list but has no criminal record, according to Martinez. "We deterred the proliferation of this volume of illegal drugs,' Martinez said. The two suspects were subjected to a drug test Friday afternoon and will be slapped with appropriate charges on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency