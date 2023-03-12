Overstaying Chinese arrested for presenting PH passport

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at Boracay Island gateway Godofredo P. Ramos Airport (Caticlan) in Malay, Aklan intercepted a male Chinese national who attempted to depart for Taiwan using a Philippine passport. In a news release on Sunday, the BI said Zhou Jintao, 24, presented himself before BI officers using a passport under the name Janssen Gonzales Tan. Apart from his passport, he presented a Philippine person with disability, postal and tax identification number identification cards, National Bureau of Investigation clearance, and birth certificate indicating that he was born in Sibulan, Santa Cruz, Davao Del Sur to a Filipino mother and a Chinese father. However, upon inspection, the officer noted that Zhou was unable to speak Filipino or any local language. During the interview, he admitted that he is a Chinese citizen. A check of his travel record in the BI database showed that Zhou entered the Philippines on June 30, 2019. He was arrested and turned over to the BI's warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

Source: Philippines News Agency