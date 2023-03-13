Iranian currency rates for March 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to March 12.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,674 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 13
Iranian rial on March 12
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,547
50,577
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,620
45,578
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,916
3,937
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,951
3,960
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,003
6,014
1 Indian rupee
INR
513
513
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,518
136,835
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,985
14,833
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,099
31,097
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,076
109,089
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,385
30,425
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,756
25,818
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,293
2,298
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,216
2,215
1 Russian ruble
RUB
554
552
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,639
27,759
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,136
31,100
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,758
39,844
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,326
1,293
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,011
32,010
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,660
8,787
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,075
6,080
100 Thai baths
THB
120,627
120,864
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,294
9,292
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,782
31,905
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,674
44,760
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,299
9,289
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,201
16,250
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,718
2,718
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
478
478
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,769
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,702
24,675
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,131
76,290
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,847
3,847
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,970
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 428,660 rials, and the price of $1 is 403,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 390,367 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 435,000-438,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 463,000-466,000 rials.
