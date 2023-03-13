Iranian currency rates for March 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to March 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,674 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 13

Iranian rial on March 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,547

50,577

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,620

45,578

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,916

3,937

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,951

3,960

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,003

6,014

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,518

136,835

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,985

14,833

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,099

31,097

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,076

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,385

30,425

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,756

25,818

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,293

2,298

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,216

2,215

1 Russian ruble

RUB

554

552

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,639

27,759

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,136

31,100

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,758

39,844

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,326

1,293

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,011

32,010

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,660

8,787

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,075

6,080

100 Thai baths

THB

120,627

120,864

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,294

9,292

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,782

31,905

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,674

44,760

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,299

9,289

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,201

16,250

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,718

2,718

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,769

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,702

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,131

76,290

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,970

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 428,660 rials, and the price of $1 is 403,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 390,367 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 435,000-438,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 463,000-466,000 rials.

Source: TREND News Agency