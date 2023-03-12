Davao Sur lone bettor wins P29.7-M Grand Lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Davao Del Sur has become the latest millionaire after winning the PHP29.7-million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on Saturday. The bettor correctly guessed the winning combination of 45-29-12-03-26-51, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in an advisory Sunday. The ticket was bought in Davao City, Davao del Sur. Seven other bettors won PHP100,000 each when they got five out of the six winning digits and 662 settled for PHP1,500 each for four correct digits. The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. This is the fifth time this month that a lone bettor won the jackpot of the state lottery games.

Source: Philippines News Agency