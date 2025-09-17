Over 800K Devotees and Pilgrims Gather for Traslacion in Naga City

Naga city: The annual Traslacion procession honoring the Divino Rostro and Our Lady of Peñafrancia attracted more than 800,000 Catholic devotees and pilgrims in Naga City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event proceeded smoothly under the vigilant oversight of Lt. Col. Chester Pomar, chief of the Naga City Police Community Affairs and Development Unit. Pomar emphasized that the Naga City Police Office, along with other police units from the regional headquarters, implemented task group security and crowd control measures to ensure the safety and security of all attendees.

Pomar highlighted the strategic deployment of traffic management personnel and ‘boyadores’ to maintain order during the procession. Additionally, drone operators played a critical role in monitoring the event for any potential incidents. Pomar noted that only authorized drones were permitted to operate, with unauthorized drones being subject to removal.

In light of the event, the suspension of licensed firearms outside residen

ces will remain effective until September 21. Pomar announced an increase in the number of drone operators to ensure seamless communication with staff throughout the area. Furthermore, Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) and K-9 units were deployed to bolster security measures.

Preparations are also underway for the upcoming fluvial procession on Saturday, which is anticipated to draw more than 1.5 million devotees. Pomar stated that the Coast Guard’s involvement will be a focal point in the security plans, specifically regarding maritime safety and the use of pagodas. He also warned of potential signal interruptions during peak events, including the forthcoming fluvial procession.