Over 600K kids aged 5 to 11 in NCR now fully vaxxed vs. Covid-19

A total of 613,506 children aged 5 to 11 years old have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the National Capital Region.

Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD) Regional Director Gloria Balboa said in an online media forum Wednesday that the tally represents 50.35 percent of the 1,218,494 target population.

For the 12 to 17 years old age group, about 1,145,640 or 113.49 percent of the 1,009,464 eligible population have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Only 152,332 or 15.09 percent of the 1,009,464 ages 12 to 17 years old have received their first booster shot.

“This is low but we’re still one of the regions with the highest coverage, ginagawa po natin ang lahat ng ating makakaya (we’re doing everything we can), especially this school-based vaccination to cover those children without booster doses and that includes those without primary doses,” Balboa said.

Nationwide, about 5,203,166 or 47.76 percent of the 10,895,015 children ages 5 to 11 years old have completed their primary series of Covid-19 vaccines.

A total of 10,013,247 children ages 12 to 17 years old or 112.28 percent of 8,917,833 target population are fully vaccinated.

