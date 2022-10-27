Firm installs infra for planned wind power project in Quezon

Renewable energy firm Alternergy has installed a meteorological (met) mast in Alabat Island, Quezon in preparation for its planned 50-megawatt (MW) Alabat wind power project.

In a statement Wednesday, Alternergy said the installation of its latest met mast is in line with the company’s goal to harness the northeast monsoon during the ‘amihan’ season by putting up a wind power farm in the country’s eastern seaboard.

Alternergy chief technical director Knud Hedeager said the 80-meter NRG systems met tower will measure the wind resource in the area.

“The met mast will validate the strength and capacity of the wind resource over the next two years,” Hedeager said.

Citing data from Global Wind Atlas, Hedeager added the site for the Alabat wind power project has an average wind speed of more than 7 meters per second. This is similar to the wind resource in Rizal, where Alternergy has its 54-MW Pililla wind farm.

“The Alabat Island is strategically chosen as a project site for our Alabat wind power project. By developing a wind project in a site that bravely faces the ever-prevailing ‘amihan’ northeast monsoon from the Pacific Ocean, Alternergy aims to turn a natural resource into a reliable source of clean energy,” Alternergy chairman Vince Perez said.

In total, the renewable energy firm has installed 10 met mast in Luzon as it pursues wind power projects in the island.

The planned 50-MW Alabat wind power project is part of Alternergy’s target to put up additional 1,370 MW wind, offshore wind, solar and run-of-river hydro projects in the next five years.

Source: Philippines News Agency