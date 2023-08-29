Over 2.1M public school learners back to school in C. Luzon

Over 2.1 million pupils in Central Luzon on Monday returned to public schools, marking the start of the first full face-to-face classes since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. May Eclar, Department of Education-Central Luzon (DepEd-3) regional director, visited some schools in Tarlac province to monitor and ensure the smooth opening of classes. 'Sa pag-uumpisa ng klase para sa SY 2023-2024, hangad natin ang maayos at matagumpay na balik-eskwela para sa ating mga mag-aaral, magulang, guro, school staff, at iba pang katuwang sa sektor ng edukasyon (At the start of classes for the SY 2023-2024, it is our desire to have an orderly and successful return to school for our learners, parents, teachers, school staff and other partners in the education sector),' Eclar said in a radio interview on Tuesday. Eclar visited La Purisima Integrated School, Dumarais Elementary School and Sierra Elementary School, all in La Paz town and Bulo Elementary School, Victoria Gabaldon Elementary School and San Francisco Elementary School, all in Victoria town. She said she was delighted to see the clean surroundings of the schools and the compliance of the school heads and teachers with classroom structuring. 'Patunay lang na ang ating mga school heads at teachers ay laging handa (It only proves that our school heads and teachers are always ready),' she said. Shirley Zipagan, DepEd Schools Division of Pampanga assistant schools division superintendent, said the opening of classes in the province was also smooth. 'So far, ang lahat ng schools is 100 percent na bukas dito sa ating province (So far, all the schools are 100 percent open here in our province),' Zipagan said. Out of the 3,709 public schools regionwide, 564 are in Pampanga. Zipagan said 356,514 enrollees in the province are expected to increase between 375,000 and 385,000 in the coming days. To date, the number of enrollees in private schools in the region is 439,236, while there are 6,261 in state universities and colleges/local universities and colleges and 16,070 under the Alternative Learning System

Source: Philippines News Agency