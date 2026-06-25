Iloilo Honors Top 2025 Taxpayers, Celebrating Economic Resilience

Iloilo: The provincial government honored its 48 top taxpayers for 2025 in a ceremony here on Thursday. Provincial Treasurer Jean Maire Umadhay, in her message, emphasized that the ceremony is not merely about closing ledgers and processing figures, but a celebration of a vital partnership that propels the province forward.

According to Philippines News Agency, Umadhay highlighted the province's reliance on Real Property Taxes to build independence and self-sustainability, contrasting it with independent cities that benefit from concentrated commercial tax bases. She noted that every peso of local revenue is hard-earned, requiring strategic effort for its collection.

Umadhay also pointed out that the province remains a top performer nationwide in locally sourced revenues. It has been consistently recognized by the Bureau of Local Government Finance as one of the most economically resilient and business-friendly provinces in the Philippines. Tax compliance has enabled Iloilo to continuously upgrade its 13 district and provincial hospitals, ensuring quality health care is accessible to grassroots communities.

The local revenue has also supported the Iskolar sa Iloilo program, providing higher education opportunities for underprivileged youth. Additionally, it has funded the energy crisis assistance program for families in need and facilitated the construction of essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and school facilities.

Umadhay underscored that paying taxes is not just about funding a government, but actively supporting the welfare of fellow Ilonggos. The top 20 real property taxpayers in the individual category were led by spouses Dennis and Dolores Devicente, who paid more than PHP4 million, followed by Joseph Yu with over PHP2.2 million and Ricky Ang with PHP2.1 million.

In the corporate category, Palm Concepcion Power Corp. led with over PHP48.6 million, followed by 8990 Housing Development Corp. with PHP15.9 million, and Property Company of Friends, Inc. with PHP13 million. The province also recognized the top 3 taxpayers for annual fixed tax on delivery trucks and vans, as well as the top 5 taxpayers in amusement tax.