DHSUD Resolves Over 1K Homebuyers’ Concerns in Less Than 2 Months

Quezon city: Some 1,174 homebuyers' concerns have been resolved in less than two months through a series of mass conciliation proceedings, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the mass conciliations, which began in May, were conducted by the DHSUD Regional Office 4A in Calamba City and at the DHSUD Central Office in Quezon City. Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz presided over the latest mass conciliation at the central office on Tuesday, addressing grievances aired by homebuyers against various real estate developers. Similar activities were held in Calamba City in recent weeks under the supervision of Undersecretary Odilon Pasaraba.

Other DHSUD Regional Offices have launched parallel efforts to expeditiously and fairly resolve homebuyers' concerns within their respective jurisdictions in response to Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling's directive. Clients who participated in the proceedings expressed satisfaction with the prompt, transparent, and responsive handling of their complaints, demonstrating continued public confidence in the government's strengthened mechanisms to protect homebuyers and homeowners.

Kim Warren Lim, a design and construction consultant, commended DHSUD for facilitating a balanced mediation process and emphasized the critical role of government intervention. He said the officer-in-charge did a good job in mediating and getting the side of the respondent and of the complainant. Marites Prado, likewise, praised the conciliation officer for providing guidance on the legal process despite the developer's absence during the session.

For 76-year-old homebuyer Resty Paredes, DHSUD's assistance gave her a clear understanding of the steps available to recover her payments should the developer fail to comply with their agreement. She expressed satisfaction with the guidance received regarding procedures to follow after contract cancellation.

Secretary Aliling welcomed the positive feedback from stakeholders, emphasizing that they affirm that responsive public service creates confidence in government. He noted that resolving complaints quickly strengthens trust in DHSUD and reiterated the department's commitment under the Zero Backlog Program to balance the rights of both homebuyers and developers.

Meanwhile, Paquiz assured the public that DHSUD will continue to enhance its conciliation services to maintain fairness and ensure the swift resolution of disputes. She emphasized the department's goal to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution process, thereby strengthening homebuyer protection while promoting accountability and good governance in the housing sector.