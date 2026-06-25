PH, Poland Explore Partnerships in AI and Digital Governance

Quezon city: The Philippine government, through the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is eyeing stronger ties with the Republic of Poland in the field of digital transformation. In a recent meeting, officials from both countries discussed the potential for collaboration in building resilient digital infrastructure, expanding digital inclusion, and strengthening cybersecurity capabilities.

According to Philippines News Agency, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda revealed details of the meeting through a Facebook post on Thursday. He met with Katarzyna Wilkowiecka, Charg© d'Affaires a.i. and Ambassador-designate of Poland to the Philippines, along with First Secretary Pawel Nowacki, at the DICT office in Quezon City on Wednesday. The discussions focused on artificial intelligence, digital government, and cybersecurity, exploring how both nations can benefit from each other's experiences in these areas.

Aguda emphasized the importance of partnerships and knowledge-sharing in creating opportunities for innovation and inclusive growth. He expressed a strong desire to enhance the partnership between the Philippines and Poland, aiming for collaboration that aligns with their shared vision of a secure, innovative, and digitally empowered future.