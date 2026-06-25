Remulla Bares Foiled Leyte School Attack Plot

Manila: Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Thursday disclosed that authorities had thwarted another planned school attack in Leyte following a tip from Senator Bam Aquino. Remulla said Aquino called him after receiving information that a student was planning a mass shooting or stabbing targeting fellow students at the Tolosa National High School in the municipality of Tolosa.

According to Philippines News Agency, Aquino reportedly received the tip from an informant in Tacloban after visiting the San Jose National High School, site of the June 22 shooting that left three students dead, to personally assess the situation there. A background check showed that a 14-year-old girl had created multiple social media accounts where she posted threats against her school.

Although the accounts and posts were deleted after police tracked her down, authorities recovered one message warning of a mass stabbing or shooting at a public high school in her town. The student supposedly warned that the attack could happen "any time and any day." Remulla said the threat was posted on June 24 and appeared to be linked to issues involving her parents.

"We are still debriefing her on what really is her intent," he said. The student will not face charges. Instead, personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided counseling to her and her parents. According to the background investigation, the student had no access to firearms, unlike the two suspects in the Tacloban City shooting. One allegedly took the service firearm of her policewoman aunt, while the other obtained a gun from a relative who previously worked as a security guard.

"Following engagement with her family along with investigation, the threat appears to be neutralized and inactive," Remulla said. He said he would ask Congress to conduct a comprehensive review of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act amid concerns over the behavior of minors. He noted that some drug syndicates use minors as couriers, taking advantage of the belief that children cannot be jailed because of their age.

In the Tacloban school shooting, police said the two suspects, both minors, had reportedly discussed juvenile justice before the attack. "I strongly recommend to Congress that we work together to come up with a more comprehensive law on juvenile justice," Remulla said. "I will have to work with them. I think age is not important, but cognizance and intent are the most important factors," he added, when asked about the age of criminal liability.

Under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability and are instead subjected to intervention programs. Those above 15 but below 18 years old may be held criminally liable only if it is proven that they acted with discernment. Remulla said the Tacloban incident, where the suspects are aged 15 and 14 years old, underscored the need to revisit the law. He added that law enforcement agencies have observed criminal groups exploiting the law by using minors in illegal activities.

He emphasized that any reform should focus not only on the minimum age of criminal responsibility but also on building a more comprehensive juvenile justice system. Remulla also urged the public to report suspicious social media posts, particularly threats of violence. "Kung may makita po kayo na kahit anong threat or imminent threat or chatter sa mga group discussions na meron gustong gawing (If you see any threat or imminent threat or chatter in group discussions regarding) mass shooting or violence to be inflicted, please call 911 and inform (authorities) right away," he said.

For his part, Aquino said the swift action on an alleged threat of another school attack in Leyte should push the government to strengthen safeguards for students. He confirmed that he relayed the information to Remulla while visiting Tacloban City on Wednesday to condole with the victims' families and to check on the injured learners. "Agad naming binahagi ang impormasyon kay DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla at agarang din niyang inimbestigahan at inaksyunan (We immediately shared the information with DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who promptly investigated and acted on it)," Aquino said.

Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said he would push for the School Safety Act, support a review of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, and back proposals to restrict social media access for children below 15 years old.