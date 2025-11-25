Over 100 Residents Displaced as Clashes Erupt Between Army and NPA in Samar

Gandara: Over 100 residents from two upland villages in Gandara, Samar, remained in evacuation centers on Tuesday after leaving their homes over the weekend following a series of clashes between government troops and members of the New People’s Army (NPA). Fear of spillover prompted villages near Barangay Geregangan in Gandara town to seek safety. Data from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) showed that 29 families, or 88 individuals, were assisted.

According to Philippines News Agency, in Barangay Marcos, eight families, or 24 individuals, sought refuge at the Barangay Minda Covered Court. At least 21 families, or 64 individuals, from Barangay San Miguel were also accommodated by local authorities. To coordinate response efforts, the Philippine Army and the Gandara local government conducted an emergency meeting led by Mayor Warren Aguilar and other local officials.

‘Discussions centered on preventing the armed group’s movement into adjacent barangays and ensuring continuous provision of food and essential supplies for affected residents whose livelihoods were disrupted by the conflict,’ the Philippine Army said in a statement on Tuesday. These families moved to the evacuation center on Nov. 22, 2025, when soldiers encountered 15 armed men belonging to Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser of the NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

The clashes resulted in the death of a female rebel and the recovery of several high-powered firearms. The Philippine Army’s 46th Infantry Battalion, operating under the 801st Infantry Brigade (IB), reported on Monday that a female member of the Sub-Regional Committee Browser of the NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee was killed during the series of armed encounters that started on Saturday.

Troops recovered two M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, war materiel, and personal belongings at the encounter site. The military said the seizure deals a blow to the operational capability of the NPA in the region.