PBBM Urges Respect and Consent to End Violence Against Women

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to make respect, consent, and fairness ‘everyday practices,’ as the country begins the annual 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW) on Tuesday amid persistent concerns over gender-based abuses nationwide. In his message, Marcos said the campaign serves as a reminder that advancing women’s rights ‘must be a perpetual mission and advocacy.’ He emphasized that ensuring women’s safety and well-being is essential to national progress.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos stated that securing women’s peace and happiness creates conditions that allow them to realize their full potential, which is crucial for national growth. He recognized the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) for its role in implementing and promoting laws on women’s rights and empowerment. By engaging institutions and the public in such campaigns, the PCW becomes a steadfast authority in enforcing laws that champion equality and justice.

He urged citizens and government workers to be vigilant and compassionate in supporting women who face abuse. Marcos emphasized the importance of protecting and listening to women, ensuring they feel safe, heard, and supported. He encouraged the public to challenge harmful words and habits and to lead with fairness, highlighting cultural change as key to ending violence.

Marcos expressed a vision for a ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ where every woman can walk without fear, speak without apology, and dream without limit. The 18-Day Campaign to End VAW, observed annually from Nov. 25 to Dec. 12, aligns with international efforts led by the United Nations to eliminate violence against women and girls. It is spearheaded by the PCW in coordination with national and local government agencies, non-government organizations, and community groups.