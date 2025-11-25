Hong Kong Tourism Board’s “Hong Kong WinterFest” Highlight Event “Immersive Light Show in Central” Launches Next Friday

Eight Iconic Buildings Present a Visual and Auditory Feast in Loops at Night

Hong Kong WinterFest – Immersive Light Show in Central_01

(Mock-up)

Simulation preview of “Immersive Light Show in Central”:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2279&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)’s annual winter extravaganza, “Hong Kong WinterFest”, runs from now until 4 January 2026. HKTB jointly presents with Hongkong Land “Winter Wonderland” in Central, featuring the “Immersive Light Show in Central” to be launched on 28 November. Eight iconic buildings in Central — Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, the Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, the Hong Kong Club Building, the HSBC Main Building, Prince’s Building and the Standard Chartered Bank Building — will join forces for the first time to present a spectacular light show featuring 3D projection, creating a dreamlike experience for locals and visitors.

Hong Kong WinterFest – Immersive Light Show in Central_02

The “Immersive Light Show in Central” features thematic scenes with rich seasonal colours, ssuch as serene angels guiding visitors into a Winter Wonderland, a journey with lively reindeer, Santa Claus delivering gifts on his sleigh, and a dancing snowman to celebrate the festive season, offering endless surprises.

The “Immersive Light Show in Central” features over a dozen of thematic scenes. Here’s a preview of sone stunning highlights from the show:

Hong Kong WinterFest – Immersive Light Show in Central_03

Boxing Day Bliss

Iconic landmarks in Central become colossal giftboxes – Santa is making his last-minute efforts in preparation, wrapping gifts with glimmering gold ribbons. Countless gift boxes adorn the façades, creating a magical Christmas moment. Christmas Confections

Chef Gingerbread invites visitors to get mellow together and create joyful winter memories — with a surprise appearance by the Santa Claus!

Rudolph’s Snowy Flight

Dashing through the snow, the reindeer is set for Santa’s flight to deliver pleasant surprise and warm wishes, sharing a memorable winter with the audience.



4K Projection Brings Every Winter Detail to Life

An international production team utilises professional technology with dazzling lighting effects projected through 4K high-definition projectors to create stunning winter scenes on building façades. Some of the animations will move gracefully across 30 holospheres and trees, adding layers and depth to the visual experience.

The team has also rearranged nine classic Christmas tunes, including “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, to immerse locals and visitors in the festive audiovisual experience.

Chater Road Turned into Must-Visit Nighttime Photo Spot “Starlight Boulevard”

Chater Road in Central is connected to Christmas Town and will undergo a magical transformation to become Starlight Boulevard by the end of November. Over 30 trees along the road and pedestrian footbridges will be illuminated with shimmering lights. A Christmas tree light installation with a diameter 12.5 m, adorned with golden decorations will cast a warm festive glow over the entrance to Chater House. As visitors continue their journey beneath the golden canopy of light, they will reach “Noëlia at LANDMARK” within the LANDMARK ATRIUM where they can immerse themselves in the romance of winter.

HKTB Partners with Industry to Launch Exclusive Offers from 1 December

HKTB will team up with the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Association and the Hong Kong Retail Management Association to launch WinterFest Delights from 1 December. The promotion will feature a host of festive offers for dining, shopping, attractions, and transport, inviting locals and visitors to spread a spirit of seasonal cheer throughout Hong Kong. Meanwhile, HKTB will launch a one-stop Hong Kong WinterFest platform, collating seasonal hotspots and offers across the city, and ensuring locals and visitors are equipped to make the very most of Hong Kong’s holiday calendar and savour the magic of a Hong Kong winter.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Alice Chen Ms Janus Lai Tel: 2807 6364 Tel: 2807 6428 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b92d112c-38e9-4c75-8475-859a7c6e068f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83650b73-7444-488b-89eb-6608bcb98675

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97014a86-6b1d-4de5-b157-1b2d7ac2db87

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9591482