PH to Host 1st Global Forum on Nuclear Solutions to Plastic Pollution

Manila: The Philippines will convene government officials, scientists, and industry representatives from more than 100 countries as it hosts the first-ever International High-Level Forum on Nuclear Technology for Controlling Plastic Pollution (NUTEC Plastics).

According to Philippines News Agency, the event, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will run from Nov. 25 to 26. It aims to advance science-driven strategies that use nuclear technology to curb plastic waste, strengthen recycling systems, and protect marine ecosystems.

The Department of Foreign Affairs stated that the event will highlight ongoing Philippine initiatives supported by the NUTEC Plastics program. Among these is the Post-Radiation Reactive Extrusion (PREx) project, which utilizes radiation processing to upgrade low-value plastic waste into more durable materials. One of its key outputs is the PREx Prototype House, a model structure demonstrating how recycled plastic products can be applied for community housing an

d other practical uses.

The Philippines is also enhancing its monitoring of microplastics in coastal waters through IAEA-assisted laboratories that apply harmonized global methods. These efforts are expected to strengthen the country’s understanding of marine pollution and inform policies to protect vulnerable coastal areas.

Forum highlights include the launch of the NUTEC Plastics Investment and Partnership Brochure, which outlines opportunities for governments, research institutions, and private companies to scale up nuclear-enabled recycling technologies, strengthen marine monitoring, and support sustainable industrial applications. Technical sessions, exhibitions, and focused discussions will guide participating countries in forging collaborations and expanding the use of nuclear science for environmental protection.

A dedicated session will also spotlight youth perspectives on nuclear solutions to the global plastic waste challenge. The two-day forum is part of the Philippines’ efforts to position its

elf as a leader in adopting innovative, science-based approaches to plastic pollution-an issue affecting economies and marine ecosystems worldwide.