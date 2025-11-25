Verbena Causes Disruption as Four Transmission Lines Go Down in Visayas

Visayas: Four transmission lines in the Visayas are currently unavailable due to Tropical Depression Verbena, which is affecting a huge part of the country.

According to Philippines News Agency, in its 9 a.m. Tuesday report, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) identified the affected lines as the Sta. Barbara-Miagao-San Joaquin 69kV Line, servicing the Iloilo 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ILECO I), the Iloilo-Lapaz 69kV Line for ILECO 1 and MORE Electric and Power Corporation, the Ubay-Garcia 69kV Line for Bohol II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BOHECO II), and the Paranas-Quinapondan 69kV Line for Eastern Samar Electric Cooperative Inc. (ESAMELCO). NGCP stated that its line crews are already conducting patrols and restoration activities in these affected areas.

Based on the 8 a.m. bulletin of the weather bureau, Verbena was estimated in the vicinity of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, moving west northwest at 20 km per hour (kph). It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over several provinces.

In Luzon, the TCWS 1-affected areas include Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and mainland Masbate. In the Visayas, the affected areas comprise Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte. In Mindanao, areas under Signal No. 1 include the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, parts of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, parts of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, parts of Misamis Occidental, and parts of Zamboanga del Norte.