Marcos Hails Cavite Solar Rooftop Village as Model for Energy Transition

Cavite: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday praised the country’s first grid-connected, utility-scale solar rooftop project built within a socialized housing community in the province of Cavite, calling it a benchmark for the Philippines’ accelerated transition to renewable energy. Marcos inspected the 6.55-megawatt peak (MWp) Ning*Ning Solar Rooftop Power Facility in Pasinayan Homes Prime Central (PHPC), developed by the Joy~Nostalg Group through Jin Navitas Solaris Inc. (SOLARIS) and Raemulan Lands Inc.

According to Philippines News Agency, the facility taps the rooftops of 1,986 households, each carrying six solar panels. Marcos said this makes the project the first grid-connected solar power system of its kind in the world, located inside a socialized housing community. The project has a net export capacity of 4.95 MWac, equivalent to around 9,182 megawatt-hours (MWh) of annual generation, enough to energize more than 7,900 homes. Power is injected into the MERALCO grid and continuously monitored to ensure safe and reliable delivery.

The President highlighted the environmental benefits of the system, noting that it reduces 6,233 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) yearly. “Para tayong nag-alis ng isang libong sasakyan sa kalsada (It is as if we removed a thousand cars from the road),” he said. The project’s design avoids the conversion of agricultural land, an increasingly important consideration in Luzon, where grid demand is rising.

The facility has already gained international attention, winning gold for ESG Integration Excellence and silver for Sustainable Renewable Energy Initiative of the Year at the 2025 Asian Power Awards. “You have managed to bring Filipino innovation to the world stage,” Marcos said. The project aligns with the Department of Energy’s thrusts under the Green Energy Auction Program (GEA-4), the Renewable Portfolio Standards, and the Sustainable Finance Framework, aimed at scaling up the renewable share of the national energy mix.

The Philippines is targeting 35 percent renewable energy by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040. Marcos said the project demonstrates the type of “creative and innovative solutions” required as the country faces climate risks and the global shift away from fossil fuels. “We cannot continue to do the same things that we did before,” he said.

Beyond energy production, the Joy~Nostalg Foundation funds community programs tied to the initiative, including roof maintenance, street lighting, waste management, shared solar facilities, and capacity-building for residents. Marcos said the Cavite project could serve as a blueprint for future installations across the Philippines. The President also committed to improving government processes to support more renewable investments. “On our end as government, we will continue improving our processes so we can promote and accelerate more innovative renewable energy projects,” he said.