OPERATIONS OF NEW PENANG FERRIES CAN HELP REDUCE TRAFFIC CONGESTION ON PENANG BRIDGE

The operations of the four new Penang ferries, slated to commence on Aug 7, has brought excitement among the Penangites.

A motorist, Mohd Khairolhaswadi Hasbullah, 36, a financial consultant in Butterworth, said that the operations of the new ferries will positively help ease traffic congestion on the Penang bridge.

“Penang ferries are something nostalgic. So, Penangites are lucky enough to be provided with the new ferries.

“The initiative of the government over these ferries is truly helpful for Penangites, especially for those motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who are travelling to and from Penang Island every day,” he told Bernama.

As such, he said all Penangites should take the opportunity to make optimal use of the ferry service which will be free of charge for a month.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian, Farida Mat Zain, 58, an online food seller, anticipated the new ferries to be much safer than the older ones.

“The old ferries are always congested with motorists and cars. It was quite unsafe for pedestrians. Come Aug 7, one of the new ferries will be dedicated only to pedestrians, hence making it safer for us.

“It is truly helpful and beneficial for Penangites. I hope all Penangites will make use of it,” she said.

Prior to this, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the four new ferries have arrived in Penang and will begin operations from Aug 7 with the first four weeks as a trial period to carry out various exercises.

The new ferry service will start from 6 am to 8.30 pm, while the frequency at peak times is every 30 minutes, of which the time taken for a one-way trip is 10 minutes (old ferry, 20 minutes).

During that four-week trial period, Penang residents and tourists can also enjoy free ferry rides and free shuttle service between the island’s Raja Tun Uda Base (PRTU - Swettenham Pier cruise terminal) and Sultan Abdul Halim Base (PSAH) in Butterworth.

