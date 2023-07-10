OPAPRU lauds Albay solon’s support to PBBM peace agenda

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) thanked Albay Rep. Joey Salceda for supporting the peace agenda of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. 'I thank and commend Rep. Joey Salceda for throwing his full support behind the national government's peacebuilding efforts. This only shows that the good congressman shares our vision of bringing a just and lasting peace to our nation,' OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a statement over the weekend. He also added that since his appointment to OPAPRU, the agency has been working closely with Salceda's office and other members of the House of Representatives in pushing forward, sustaining and building on the gains of the comprehensive Philippine peace process. During their meeting on July 6, Galvez and Salceda discussed possible areas of collaboration, particularly in carrying out initiatives that will bring greater peace, security and stability in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Salceda committed to helping the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the interim Bangsamoro government, in ensuring the passage of vital legislation such as the BARMM's Revenue Code and Investment Code. The two also talked about the implementation of projects being implemented under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Program nationwide on how to 'unlock the dividends of peace'. The PAMANA Program is under the oversight of the OPAPRU. 'Our discussions with Rep. Salceda (were) very productive. We identified possible areas of collaboration, particularly on how we can enhance the delivery of our peacebuilding initiatives in the Bangsamoro and other conflict-affected areas in the country,' Galvez said. The OPAPRU chief also thanked Salceda for supporting his re-appointment as peace adviser. 'I extend my deepest gratitude to Rep. Joey Salceda and his team for supporting my re-appointment as peace adviser. This means a lot to us as civil servants and peace workers.' Galvez first served as presidential peace adviser from November 2018 to January 2023. He was then appointed by the President as the officer in charge of the Department of National Defense. On June 21, Marcos reappointed Galvez as OPAPRU chief.

Source: Philippines News Agency