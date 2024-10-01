One New Relief Centre Opened As Number Of Flood Evacuees Rise In Kedah

ALOR SETAR, Another flood relief centre has opened in Kedah, as the number of flood evacuees in Kedah rose to 917 people from 293 families as of 8 pm compared to 765 people from 253 families this evening.

The new centre that opened is Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah in Kota Setar, which is currently housing 31 people from seven families, bringing the current number of relief centres to eight.

Pokok Sena district still has the highest number of evacuees at 601 people from 184 families housed in four centres, Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang, Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Hijau Mukim Derang and Masjid Nurul Iman Batu 14 Jalan Lampam.

In Kubang Pasu, 285 people from 102 families are being housed in three centres, SMK Changlun, Dewan Lubuk Batu and SK Bandar Baru Darul Aman.

As of 8 pm, the water levels of Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Kota Setar; and Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap have exceeded the dan

ger level.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency