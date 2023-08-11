OHSEM DIGITAL ADVERTISING FUND ALLOWS BUSINESSES TO REACH WIDER AUDIENCE

Local businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SME), can now reach a wider audience thanks to the 85 per cent discount for advertising under the OHSEM Digital Advertising Fund.

They now only have to pay RM1,000, compared to the previous RM8,000, to reach an audience of 100,000 viewers to promote their products on local content platforms.

In JOHOR, Kluang-based snacks entrepreneur, Rohaya Jumaat, 43, said that the initiative was something small-time entrepreneurs like here were waiting for, as they never could have afforded to advertise their products, especially on television.

"I hope this initiative will continued as we tend to have a limited budget for advertising and have to rely on social media and word-of-mouth promotions to introduce our products,” she told Bernama today.

In PAHANG, Mohamad Affandi Majid, 34, who set up his business Fendi Auto Tyre a decade ago, said that advertisements on such platforms offered by the OHSEM initiative boosted the public’s confidence in the products offered by the businesses.

“No harm in using various platforms to promote products with a little capital as we are the ones reaping the benefits,” he added.

KME Pest Control founder, Norhalizawati Samsuri, 44, meanwhile suggested that the fund could be extended to billboard and banner advertising, as such time-tested advertising methods have been proven to be very effective.

She also hoped the monthly advertising fee of RM1,000 could be further reduced as it was too steep for small businesses.

In PERLIS, Cendawan Hub Resources owner, Rosnani Daud, 34, said the SME community in Mata Ayer felt that the initiative was timely as it helped businesses market their product widely at a low cost.

"We (SME entrepreneurs) are unable to go far with existing marketing strategies, this initiative will really help us expand our reach," she said.

“Pekasam daging” (preserved beef) operator, Nordin Ibrahim, 59, echoed a similar opinion, sharing that RM1,000 was well worth for advertising and that he had only been able to advertise his business, based in Padang Besar, on social media platforms previously thanks to his children’s efforts.

Finally, in MELAKA, MyGalore Intan founder, Farhana Husin said the OHSEM initiative was a great way to boost sales, especially from the technical aspect of digital media advertising.

