NRD EXAMINES APPLICATION TO AMEND TAYALAN’S BIRTH CERTIFICATE

The National Registration Department (JPN) is considering the application to amend the birth certificate of R. Tayalan @ Mohd Farid Abdullah, who was detained at Langkap Immigration Detention Depot, Teluk Intan, Perak in 2019 for not having a MyKad.

The department confirmed that 26-year-old Tayalan’s biological father, R. Rama Chandaran had applied to the NRD Putrajaya in June last year to amend his birth certificate to include the details of his mother, Mariamman a/p Arumugam.

However, Mariamman did not appear at the NRD for verification and assessment of the details and could not be located, NRD said in a statement today.

"The NRD requires her presence for verification of inclusion of her identity card number in the birth certificate of the person (Tayalan). We are committed to resolving this matter immediately,” it said.

Based on the verification, NRD said Tayalan only had a birth certificate with information on nationality, which was yet to be ascertained as there was no information about his mother when the birth was registered.

The media reported that Tayalan’s father has appealed to the authorities to release his son from prison after he was arrested four years ago for not having valid identification papers.

Rama Chandaran, 54, said Tayalan, who had converted to Islam at the age of 12 under the name Mohd Farid Abdullah, had a Malaysian birth certificate but there was no information about his mother on his birth certificate.

The NRD said it always considers the welfare and humanitarian aspects of the parties it deals with, but at the same time, it is the responsibility and priority of the agency to carry out its duties in accordance with the Constitution, laws and applicable regulations to ensure the security and sovereignty of the country.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency