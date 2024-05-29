Northern Samar eyes UNESCO Global Geopark tag for Biri Rock Formations

TACLOBAN CITY: The provincial government of Northern Samar is eyeing the UNESCO Global Geopark status for the Biri Rock Formations in the island town of Biri for its "unique geological treasures." The provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday that key officials visited the site on May 24 for the initial assessment of rock formations in Biri town for their prestigious status. Leading the team was UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines Secretary-General Ivan Anthony Henares, with Jeremy Barns, director-general of the National Museum of the Philippines; Cecil Tirol, director for Visayas of National Museums; Leonie-Lou Jizmundo and Mark Timothy Apura, conservators from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines; and University of the Philippines professors Rolando Borrinaga and Ian Christopher Alfonso, both renowned historians and book authors. Also with the team are Ambassador of Poland to the Philippines Jaroslaw Szczepankiewicz and Jermaine Bohol, a political-economic expert f rom the Embassy of Poland in Manila. 'The presence of these distinguished guests underscores the significance of the Biri Rock Formations not only as a potential UNESCO Global Geopark but also as a national treasure that warrants international attention and preservation,' the statement read. Aside from its geological significance, the team also assessed the site's capacity for sustainable tourism, education, and community involvement. 'As the UNESCO evaluation unfolds, the world watches in anticipation, hopeful that these geological wonders will soon join the ranks of the world's most cherished and protected natural sites. The convergence of international and national experts in Biri is a promising step towards this goal, highlighting the universal value of these ancient formations,' the local government added. Formed about 18,000 million years ago, the Biri Rock Formations have captivated both locals and tourists alike, 'offering not just a visual feast but also a rich narrative of geological evolution.' The site has seven colossal rock formations named Magasang, Magsapad, Macadlaw, Puhunan, Bel-at, Caranas, and Pinanahawan. These formations are the result of centuries of natural processes, including tectonic movements, wave actions, and weathering. Each formation tells a unique story, and collectively, they provide a comprehensive narrative of the Earth's geological history, according to the provincial government. On May 24, 2023, the UNESCO Executive Board designated Bohol Island as the first UNESCO Global Geopark in the country. Source: Philippines News Agency