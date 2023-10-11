NorMin S and T Week opens with biz, disaster resilience innovations

The Department of Science and Technology in Northern Mindanao (DOST-10) on Wednesday opened its Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) in Iligan City, providing a platform to promote innovative works in upgrading local businesses and disaster resilience efforts. Sancho Mabborang, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, said during the opening program that many projects in the region may become "game changers" not only in Iligan City but also in different sectors and industries. "To our initiatives in science and technology and innovation (STI), we shall unify efforts towards regional development and wealth creation," he said. Mabborang added that the region needs an upgrade of human capital to create locally competent STI champions to support the national agenda and usher the transformation of municipalities and cities into Smart and sustainable communities. The RSTW will be hosted by Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) from Oct. 11 to 13. Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao said the RSTW activity was the first under his administration that DOST-10 organized. "The synergy of science technology and innovation serves as a bedrock for building a collaborative and cohesive society," he said. This year's RSTW provides a venue for learning and collaboration through pitching sessions, innovation dialogues, quiz competitions, forums, technology demonstrations, and exhibits. The exhibits at the MSU-IIT consist of more than 25 technologies, and will also be launched and opened to the public. On Wednesday, organizers provided pitching sessions on technology adoption for entrepreneurs, dialogue on Philippine silk innovation, and research opportunity networks for the promotion of the local innovation ecosystem. Meanwhile, the second day will focus on forums on Futures Thinking and Food Safety in Plant-based Innovative Diets. There will also be a reverse pitching session to turn problems into innovations through industry-based projects. A science and technology quiz competition for elementary students and a technology demonstration on abaca and lampakanay fiber dyeing will also take place. A forum intended for the manufacturing sector and the creative industry will cap the last day of the event.

Source: Philippines News Agency