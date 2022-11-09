No security threat around Malampaya after Navy ship patrol

The Puerto Princesa, Palawan-based Western Command (Wescom) announced that there are no reported intrusions or security threats around the Malampaya Natural Gas to Power Project (MNGPP) platform.

This came after the BRP Artemio Ricarte (PS-37), one of the three Jacinto-class patrol vessels in service, completed its three-day maritime patrol mission off the platform and its more than 500 km.-long pipelines on Tuesday.

“We are happy to note that PS-37 reported zero intrusion into the MNGPP exclusion and safety zones. More importantly, PS-37 established (a) naval presence in this critical area, which is greatly appreciated by the MNGPP management and other stakeholders, ” Wescom Joint Task Force Malampaya deputy commander Navy Capt. Arnel Teodoro said in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

It was the BRP Artemio Ricarte’s first mission to the area since 2013.

Malampaya is a deepwater, onshore, ultra-deepwater pipeline project. It uses state-of-the-art technology to extract natural gas and condensate from the depths of the Palawan basin and processes the gas in a nearby shallow water production platform and transports it to three provinces through an underwater pipeline.

An onshore gas plant in Batangas receives the gas for further processing before sending it to five power-plant customers.

The BRP Artemio Ricarte proceeded to its patrol mission in northern Palawan shortly after the completion of its repair and upgrade activities. It left Naval Base Heracleo Alano in Cavite City last week

