PCUP to hold 5 major activities for Urban Poor Solidarity Week

At least five pro-poor activities will be conducted during the annual observance of the Urban Poor Solidarity Week (UPSW), the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) announced Wednesday.

“All systems go for the forthcoming Urban Poor Solidarity Week (UPSW) in Mandaluyong City with five major activities to be held for the annual celebration,” the PCUP said in a press release.

Accredited urban poor organizations, as well as stakeholders and partners from the national government and private sector, will participate in the week-long event, the PCUP said.

The PCUP said the UPSW will also highlight the commission’s banner poverty reduction program, the “Piso Ko, Bahay Mo.”

The “Piso Ko, Bahay Mo,” a housing facilitation and linking initiative, aims to provide decent housing to urban poor families, particularly those affected by court-ordered demolition and eviction.

PCUP chairperson Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan Jr. said the UPSW celebration would promote a “greater” understanding of the issues and problems regarding urbanization, urban poverty and other related concerns.

Jordan also expressed optimism that the event would foster “stronger unity, inclusive dialogue and broader cooperation” among government agencies, non-government organizations, (NGOs), and urban poor communities.

The collaboration, Jordan said, would help ensure the success of the implementation of pro-poor policies and programs under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

This year’s UPSW carries the theme “The PCUP and the Urban Sector: Together Meeting the Challenge of the New Age.”

During the observance of UPSW, the PCUP would also give recognition to distinguished stakeholders who have made outstanding contributions and efforts in alleviating the plight of the urban poor through remarkable programs and services that promote the well-being of the country’s urban poor communities.

The UPSW, by virtue of Proclamation 367 signed in 1998, is celebrated on Dec. 2 to 8 of every year.

In line with the celebration of UPSW, PCUP and the Department of Labor and Employment have agreed to sign a memorandum of agreement to coordinate their efforts on giving access to livelihood and employment opportunities to urban poor groups.

The PCUP has also renewed its cooperation with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to enhance its pro-poor programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency