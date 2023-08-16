No rice shortage, hoarding complaints so far in NegOr – DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental on Wednesday said it has not so far received any complaints of rice hoarding, price increase, or supply shortage. Nevertheless, DTI-Negros Oriental provincial director Nimfa Virtucio said that they are closely monitoring the rice situation in the country after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s pronouncements that he would go after rice hoarders and price manipulators. Virtucio said the office is ready to mobilize its teams in coordination with the Department of Agriculture once the memorandum from Malacanang arrives. 'We are awaiting an official memorandum from our main office regarding the President's order but I can assure the public we are ready to mobilize our teams in coordination with the Department of Agriculture once we receive it,' Virtucio said. She said that rice is not within the jurisdiction of the DTI, but should the President order the agency's participation, they will be undertaking monitoring and inspection of stores and other outlets. According to her, they also conducted a similar activity on rice price monitoring during the pandemic. The DTI official noted that while Negros Oriental is not sufficient in rice production, it did not have any supply problems as commercial traders continue importing the staple from other countries. Alejandro Rafal, Provincial Agriculture Program Coordinating Officer of the DA-Negros Oriental, earlier said the province is not self-sufficient in rice with only 32 percent production. This is due to a lack of areas planted for rice as well as a limited source of irrigation. Negros Oriental has about 19,000 hectares planted for rice and some 60,000 hectares of corn fields. Rafal also said that corn grits are now becoming more expensive than rice although he did not cite specific prices

Source: Philippines News Agency