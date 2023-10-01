NINE GRAVESTONES AT LABUAN MUSLIM CEMETERY FOUND UPROOTED

Nine gravestones at the Jagus Muslim Cemetery in Saguking near here were found uprooted.

As such, the cemetery committee urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case to locate the culprits.

The discovery was first made by a passer-by who was on his way home from work Saturday night (Sept 30), before sharing it on his Facebook the following day.

An Nur Mosque committee member, Munir Kamari, who also oversees the maintenance of the Jagus Muslim Cemetery expressed his dismay at the vandalism, stating that preliminary findings suggest that the gravestones were uprooted on purpose and not because of natural causes.

“The perpetrator may have been insane to do such things” he told Bernama when met at the cemetery. Labuan Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said that his personnel had visited the cemetery and gathered information from Munir.

“We have asked the cemetery committee to file a formal police report, so that a thorough investigation can be initiated,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency