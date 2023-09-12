NEWLY PROCURED CFRT UNITS WILL ENHANCE EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITIES – JBPM DG

The procurement of 150 state-of-the-art Compact Fire Rescue Tenders (CFRT) for the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), involving an allocation of RM145 million, will play a pivotal role in enhancing emergency response capabilities.

These specialised fire-fighting and safety vehicles, complete with a full suite of fittings and accessories, are slated for delivery (in stages) within the current and subsequent fiscal years, JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yassin said.

“Notably, the acquisition plan extends until 2024, ensuring sustained support for firefighting efforts across the nation.

“One of the standout features of these CFRTs is their adaptability to navigate through challenging village roads, particularly in rural and village areas that are often inaccessible to larger fire-fighting vehicles,” he said at a press conference after the Fire and Rescue Service Awards ceremony at Dorsett Grand Labuan today.

He said the imminent deployment of these vehicles to district fire stations, including those situated in remote regions, promises to bridge a critical gap in the emergency response infrastructure.

Abdul Wahab underscored the significance of this acquisition, emphasising that the CFRTs will significantly reduce response times to fire incidents.

“This capability will undoubtedly be a game-changer in safeguarding communities and mitigating fire-related risks, especially in regions that have traditionally faced logistical challenges in accessing firefighting resources,” he said.

Abdul Wahab said the approval of the huge allocation for the purchase of the CFRT allocation marks a crucial step forward in bolstering the nation's fire and rescue capabilities, demonstrating the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens.

“With the CFRTs set to become an integral part of the Fire and Rescue Department's fleet, Malaysia is better equipped than ever to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, ultimately saving lives and protecting property,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency