New PSC executive director named

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann on Friday announced the appointment of Paulo Francisco Tatad as the new executive director of the commission effective Aug. 1. Prior to his appointment, Tatad served as ABS-CBN head of talent acquisition and was also head of Globe Telecom's strategic talent sourcing. "Right now, I am just warming the chair so there's a lot of reviewing and revisiting,' the 47-year-old son of former senator and press secretary Francisco 'Kit' Tatad said during a press conference at the PSC Conference Room inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. 'We would like to strengthen and look at further implantation of policies as chairman Bachmann said, work stronger with the National Sports Association (NSA) community," he added. Paulo Tatad took over the helm from Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., who handled the day-to-day affairs of the sports agency during the pandemic. Iroy, a former member of the Asian Football Conderation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, is the PSC's Deputy Executive Director Bureau on Coordinating Secretariat and Support Services when he was named acting executive director in 2020. Tatad studied management economics at Ateneo de Manila University. He was captain of the men's volleyball team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. Meanwhile, the Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy have new logos which were designed by the PSC in-house graphic team.

Source: Philippines News Agency