New cargo railway is Luzon Corridor flagship project

MANILA: The Luzon Economic Corridor steering committee has identified the cargo railway connecting Subic, Zambales and Batangas province as the flagship project of the new corridor, Special Adviser to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Secretary Frederick Go said Monday. During the Philippine Economic Briefing at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Go called the project the Subic-Cargo-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) railway. On the sidelines of the event, Go and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista confirmed that this SCMB railway is a new train line. 'The only line we approved is only Subic to Clark, but we will extend it to Manila and to Batangas -- one line,' Bautista said. The 71-kilometer Subic-Clark Railway Project (SCRP) that aims to connect Port of Subic Bay and Clark International Airport in Pampanga has been stalled since the Philippine government formally withdrew its loan negotiation with China for the project. Bautista told reporters that the DOTr is prepa ring a new feasibility study for the SCMB cargo railway. 'We're in the process of procuring the consultant who will prepare the feasibility study. Hopefully, in a few weeks or a few months, we will already start the procurement,' Bautista said. Meanwhile, Go, who co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Luzon Economic Corridor steering committee in Manila last week, noted that the SCMB cargo railway will open more investment opportunities along the corridor. The steering committee consists of United States Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein and Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for International Cooperation Bureau Ishizuki Hideo. Go said that aside from the United States and Japan, the United Kingdom government also wants to get involved in the development of the Luzon Economic Corridor. 'The UK just came up to me, from the UK Embassy, they said they been wanting to get in touch because they want to get involved in this Luzon economic growth corridor, ' Go said. 'And in fact, we were informed by the United States steering committee that the UK indeed has been calling to ask how they can participate in this Luzon economic growth corridor. It can now be potentially be three countries,' the economic czar said. Go also pitched renewable energy projects within the growth corridor to support future requirement in the area. Source: Philippines News Agency