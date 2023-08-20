NATIONAL DAY 2023 EMBODIES MALAYSIA MADANI CONCEPT

The upcoming National Day 2023 which will be celebrated in Putrajaya on Aug 31 will embody the essence of the Malaysia MADANI concept. This will include diverse elements such as dance and music presentations, bold aerobatics executed by the security forces and an impressive contingents' parade.

National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) Cultural Arts Development Division director Rosnan Nordin said that one of the interpretations involves highlighting the Malaysia MADANI Contingent during the parade, comprising a fusion of 1,000 participants representing diverse ethnicities from Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia.

Other than that, there is also an Economic Contingent involving industry players such as government-linked companies (GLC), government-linked investment companies (GLIC), telecommunications and banking companies. It reflects how the nation's security and harmony lead to fruitful investment results, he added.

"This is then followed by a parade featuring military, police, and ministries' assets that utilise new technologies such as Electric Vehicles. This serves as a symbolic representation that security and peace bring progress to Malaysia," Rosnan said when contacted by Bernama.

In line with the theme 'Malaysia MADANI:Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan' (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) a total of 1,500 school students will sing the theme song, while performing swift movements and various formations in flag-waving displays of the Jalur Gemilang (national flag).

To showcase the richness of Malaysian arts and culture, some 1,000 dancers will perform to the beautiful rhythm of the song 'Kurik Kundi', which was once popularised by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, the nation's number one singer, Rosnan added.

“Enhanced by the rhythmic drumbeats played by 400 drummers of diverse ethnic origins, this song will be sung in alternating parts by a group of artists. Nadeera Zaini will represent the Malay community in Peninsular Malaysia, Suki Low (representing the Chinese community), Zizi Kirana (Sabah community), and Roshini Balachandran (Indian community). This arrangement serves as a representation of unity among the people," he said.

National Day event attendees will also have the opportunity to witness a skydiving performance by six VAT69 Royal Malaysia Police commandos with the Jalur Gemilang. They will land right in front of the Palace of Justice Complex in Putrajaya within six minutes.

“The public can look forward to a spectacular aerial display featuring security forces helicopters and acrobatic stunts of 15 vintage motorcycles called 'Wira Merah' by the Malaysian Armed Forces. All these performances are hoped to deliver a 'wow factor' to the visitors," he said.

More than 19,000 participants are involved in the National Day 2023 parade and procession. To ensure the comfort of the expected 100,000 visitors, the logistics team is working to provide multi-level seating facilities, Rosnan added.

Putrajaya has been selected as the hosting location for the fifth time, after its initial selection in 2003, and subsequently in 2005, 2018, and 2019.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency