‘Nando’ Intensifies Into Severe Tropical Storm Over Philippine Sea

Manila: ‘Nando’ has intensified into a severe tropical storm and is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon as it approaches the Philippine landmass. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Nando was located 780 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, while moving northwestward at 10 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over Northern Luzon within the day, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). On its forecast track, the center of Nando may pass close or make landfall over Batanes or the Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon or evening. The storm is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning or noon.

PAGASA has indicated that Nando will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea, potentially reaching a typhoon category within the next 12 hours and escalating to a super typhoon by Monday before it

s close approach to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. Meanwhile, the trough of Nando is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over regions including Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon.

Additionally, similar weather conditions are anticipated over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Pangasinan, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon due to the southwest monsoon. Other parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Luzon are likely to experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, whereas its northern section will have moderate winds and moderate seas. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.