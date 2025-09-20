Filipinos Join Observance of Int’l Coastal Cleanup Day with Nationwide Activities

Manila: Filipinos will take part in cleanup activities Saturday in celebration of the 2025 International Coastal Cleanup Day. ‘With the theme ‘Tayo ang Solusyon,’ we are reminded that we can be the solution in protecting the ecosystems that serve as nature-based defenses against climate change,’ DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla said in a news release. ‘Across Metro Manila and throughout the country, simultaneous cleanup activities are being held. Whether in designated sites or within your own communities, your participation matters,’ he added.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine government, as part of the National Cleanup Month and Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month, joins in the observance of International Coastal Cleanup, the largest volunteer effort for ocean and waterway protection. There are at least 298 cleanup sites identified nationwide, including the shores of SM by the Bay in Pasay City, Las Pi±as-Para±aque Wetland Park, Tanza Marine Tree Park in Navotas, Manila Bay Dolomite Beach, Tullahan River in Quezon City, Pasig River in the Pandacan (Manila) area, Baseco Lagoon in Manila, and the back of Aseana City and Solaire Resort in Para±aque.

The International Coastal Cleanup is observed every third Saturday of September. This year’s theme ‘Clean Seas Against the Climate Crisis’ underscores the urgent call to advance ocean-based solutions for climate adaptation and mitigation, while conserving biodiversity and ensuring the sustainable use of marine resources in step with the United Nations Ocean Decade.